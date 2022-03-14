Augusta St. Patrick’s Day Parade: What you need to know

AUGUSTA — The City of Augusta has teamed up with the Irish-American Heritage Society to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a traditional St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade will be held on Thursday, March 17 at 2 p.m. on Broad Street.

Following the parade, the city’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Augusta Common with live entertainment, a Kids Fun Zone, along with food, drink, and merchandise vendors. Entertainers for the festival include Jaycee Ward, Joshua Pierce, Shine Box, and Midnight Moon.

“We are ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Common,” says Augusta’s Parks & Recreation Director Maurice McDowell. “In the last two years, many events had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, and now we are excited to offer folks more fun and family-oriented activities in Downtown Augusta again.”

For more information, call 706-796-5025.