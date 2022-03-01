Police shoot man suspected of running over officer with four-wheeler

CEDARTOWN — A man suspected of running over a police officer with a four-wheeler is in jail in Polk County after being shot by police Monday.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that Polk County police officers were investigating a man on a four wheeler and lost sight of him after he rode into some woods. Due to the proximity of the area to the city limits of Cedartown, Polk police asked the Cedartown Police Department to assist.

The Cedartown police set up a perimeter in the area of Cedar Oak Way and during this time, the man on the four wheeler allegedly ran over a Cedartown police officer with his four wheeler. Both Cedartown and Polk County officers shot at the man, but he escaped on the four-wheeler.

The man was later located and taken into custody by Polk County police officers.

Police say the man was shot during the initial incident and was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

The suspect was booked into the Polk County Jail. He is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

The officer who was run over sustained minor abrasions.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation of the officer involved shooting and the aggravated assault on the police officer. Additional charges are pending. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 20th officer involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2022.