Alpharetta works to make South Main Street walkable

ALPHARETTA — Alpharetta residents, especially those living in proximity to an area of South Main Street between Old Milton Parkway and Upper Hembree Road, will soon have the opportunity to create a plan for making the corridor a more walkable area.

A $200,000 contract for creating a vision and new conceptual plan for the corridor was approved by the Alpharetta City Council during their February 7 meeting.

The effort is funded in large part by a $160,000 grant awarded to the City by the Atlanta Regional Commission. Alpharetta has committed an additional $40,000 to create the plan.

“This project will be very similar to those for Downtown Alpharetta and our North Point Eco District in that they will largely be driven by the engagement and ideas of property owners and residents who live in or close to that area of South Main Street,” said Kathi Cook, Alpharetta’s Director of Community and Economic Development. “There will be several opportunities throughout the nine-month process for the public to be actively involved and several ways for them to do it.”

According to Cook, she and her team have already heard from some residents of the corridor that they want development with more public spaces, bicycle and pedestrian paths, and interactive art.

The City is currently working with Kimley-Horn and Associates, the firm that was awarded the contract for the planning project, to set the project schedule and create the public engagement plan for the effort.