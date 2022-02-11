Mardi Gras Pub Crawl coming to Woodstock

WOODSTOCK — The Mardi Gras Pub Crawl will take place in Downtown Woodstock on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. Crawl-goers will partake in festive food and beverage specials as they visit the participating bars and restaurants.

Participants include The Blue Ghost Arcade, Copper Coin, The Daily Draft, Freight, Madlife Grill, Pure Taqueria, Prime 120, Reel Seafood, Reformation Brewery, Rootstock, Truck and Tap, and Woodstock Beer Market.

Funk Cake Band will perform at select locations on a staggered schedule during the event.

When a crawl participant arrives at their first restaurant on the crawl, they will be given a stamp card. For each restaurant visited, they will receive a stamp on their card. Once they have received five stamps, they may turn in their card to any participating restaurant to be entered to win prizes.

Winners will be drawn from the entries and announced on Visit Woodstock GA social media in a live event on Monday, Feb. 21.

Prizes include $50 gift cards to each of the participating restaurants. The grand prize is a Downtown Woodstock prize pack that includes a Downtown Dollars gift certificate.

Highlights from the featured food and beverage specials include King Cake Cinnamon Rolls and Lattes at Copper Coin, Chicken Etouffee with Cornbread Grits at Rootstock, and Hurricanes with Fried Alligator with Ooh La La Sauce at Prime 120. All of the participating restaurants are offering dine in or carry out for crawl specials.

“The Mardi Gras Pub Crawl is a great way to let the good times roll with friends in Downtown Woodstock,” said Visit Woodstock GA Marketing and Communication Manager Stacy Brown. “The sound of Funk Cake Band strolling around Downtown Woodstock and the delicious food and beverage specials will bring the spirit of Mardi Gras to A CITY UNEXPECTED in a great way.”

Find more information about the Mardi Gras Pub Crawl at visitwoodstockga.com/crawl.