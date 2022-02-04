Amber alert issued for kidnapped Georgia 4-year-old

An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Brayden Lee Dobbs.

According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Dept., earlier this morning, Anitritte Boyd Dobbs went to the home of her estranged husband, Lee Dobbs, with an unknown male. A struggle took place and Lee Dobbs was shot.

Four year old Brayden Lee Dobbs was taken from the home on Bethlehem Church Road after the shooting.

Investigators are pulling video evidence and hope to have the unknown male identified soon. Anitritte Boyd Dobbs is a 42 year old black female with black hair and brown eyes, she is 5’2 and weighs 165 lbs.

Neighbors said they think a black Dodge Charger that left the scene shortly after the gunfire. This is an active and ongoing investigation, and the sheriff’s office will release more information at a later time.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.