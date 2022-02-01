DUI crash kills unborn baby, mother hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

MORROW — The Morrow Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol are investigating a fatality crash that occurred at the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Morrow Road on Sunday,January 30. The crash claimed the life of an unborn baby and has left the mother hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Below is the report from the Morrow Police Department.

At about 1:55 a.m. on Sunday, Morrow Police officers responded to multiple 911 calls of a vehicle crash with injuries. Based on evidence at the scene and statements from witnesses, investigators have determined the following:

Police say 32-year-old Jeffrey Cordell Fulks, of Morrow, was traveling south on Jonesboro Road in a 2017 Ford F150 pickup truck. 19-year-old Emanuel Cortes Acoltzi of Forest Park was traveling west on Lake Harbin Road, crossing Jonesboro Road to continue on Morrow Road, in a 2015 Chevrolet Cruise. 19-year-old Ashley Acosta, also of Forest Park, was a passenger in the Chevrolet Cruise.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates that Fulks was driving under the influence of alcohol and failed to stop for a red light. As he entered the intersection, Fulks’ truck crashed into Acoltzi’s car.

The force of the crash pushed Acoltzi’s vehicle across the intersection, over the sidewalk, and into a pole. Fulks’ vehicle continued over a sidewalk and through several bushes before stopping in a gas station parking lot.

At the time of the crash. Ms. Acosta was seven months pregnant.

As a result of the crash, her unborn child was killed. Ms. Acosta remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries at an area hospital.

Acoltzi and Fults were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Because of the severity of injuries, MPD requested assistance from the Georgia State Patrol. Following their investigation, Fulks was arrested at the scene. He is charged with:

1 st Degree Vehicular Feticide

Degree Vehicular Feticide Serious Injury by Vehicle

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (DUI)

Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device (Red Light Violation)

Fulks remains in custody at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Jail, and additional charges are possible. The investigation into this crash is ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to contact Morrow Police by calling 770-961-4006; or the GSP Specialized Construction Response Team (SCRT) Troop C at 404-624-7005.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.