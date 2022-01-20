Doctor visiting from England killed by random gunfire in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN — A doctor visiting Brookhaven from England was shot in what police say was a random reckless discharge of firearms in the apartment complex he was staying in.

Brookhaven Police responded to multiple 911 calls regarding multiple shots fired from an apartment complex located in the 3600 block of Buford Hwy. at about 2 a.m. Jan. 16. While patrol officers were checking the surrounding area, a call came into the 911 center regarding a man being shot in an apartment located in the 3100 block of Clairmont Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old Dr. Matthew Willson of Chertsey, Surrey, England lying in his bed with a single gunshot wound to the head. Officers assisted with rendering aid until paramedics arrived on scene.

Willson was transported to a local trauma center where he died from his injuries.

According to police, the shooting appears to be a random act involving individuals participating in the reckless discharge of firearms.

Willson was in town from England visiting loved ones his when the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0636 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tips leading to the arrest of individuals involved in this incident may be eligible for a cash reward through Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

