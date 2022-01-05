These roads in Floyd County will be closed for railroad work

Norfolk Southern will be working on several railroad crossings in Floyd County in the coming weeks by removing old rotted ties, replacing with new ties, and surfacing through the crossings.

The railroad will perform the work, and post appropriate notices before work is done. Floyd County E-911 will also be notified in advance of each individual closing.

Each crossing should take 1-2 days of work. The tentative schedule is below. Please note this is an estimate, and can change at any time.

Monday, January 10 – Tolbert St.

Tuesday, January 11 – Berwin Rd.

Wednesday, January 12 – Hermitage Rd.

Thursday, January 13 – Burlington Rd., Pierce Hill Rd.

Monday, January 17 – Pinson Rd.

Tuesday, January 18 – Ervin Coker Rd., Legg Rd., Scott Rd., Plainville Rd.

Wednesday, January 19 – Private, Webber Rd., Miller Loop

Thursday, January 20 – Reeves Station Rd.

Monday, January 24 – Oostanaula Rd., Roland Hayes Pkwy.

Tuesday, January 25 – Privates (4), Water Tank Rd.

Wednesday, January 26 – Dobson Rd.

Thursday, January 27 – SR 136, Sugar Valley Rd.

Monday, January 31 – SR 136, (Resaca Lafayette) Hill City Rd.

Tuesday, February 1 – Privates (5)

Wednesday, February 2 – Eber Rd., Postelle Rd., Redwine Rd., Dug Gap Rd.

Thursday, February 3 – East Field Rd., Phelps Rd.

Friday, February 4 – Phelps Rd., Fred Miller, Five Springs

