In Cobb County, your Christmas Tree could be used for playground mulch

Did you know your Christmas tree could get new life as playground mulch in Cobb County?

Bring One for the Chipper tree recycling program begins today. Just take all of the lights and decorations off of your live Christmas tree and bring it to locations around Cobb to be ground into mulch.

The mulch is used for playgrounds, beautification projects, and individual yards.

Residents can drop off trees through Jan. 8 at locations listed here:

https://www.cobbcounty.org/keep-cobb-beautiful/news/bring-one-chipper

To request free mulch please email keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org.

If you would like to volunteer on Jan. 8, email keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org.

Featured Post