70-year-old Georgia man shot inside his home

A 70-year-old Georgia resident was shot in his home at about 11:42 p.m. Monday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, shooting victim, 70-year-old Peter Taylor, was in is home when he was wounded by gun fire.

Paramedics arrived at his home on Century Place and transported him to Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance where he is listed to be in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. Additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.