Santa Claus will be in Macon on Saturday

MACON — Macon will welcome a jolly older gentleman with rosy cheeks and a red suit Saturday when the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Outreach Section hosts the seventh annual “Santa at the Outreach Center.”

Santa will make his yearly appearance at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Outreach & Restorative Justice Center at 774 Hazel St. at 10 a.m. and will head back to the North Pole at 2 p.m.

The event is free to children ages 4-14 and who are residents of Bibb County.

Registration for gifts begins at 10 a.m. Children who are registered for gifts must be present with their parent or guardian to receive a gift. Toys will be distributed on a first come, first-served basis while supplies last.

There will food, bouncy house, and a sleigh ride for the public’s enjoyment.

If you have questions, or for more information, you can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 219-2406.