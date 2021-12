RIVERDALE — Clayton County Police Officers responded to a home on Westbury Road, in Riverdale last night in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers learned the shooting involved two juveniles. The victim was 11 years of age. The other juvenile is 12 years of age.

The 11-year-old died from his injuries on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

The Georgia Sun will have more details on this story as it develops.