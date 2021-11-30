November 30 Georgia municipal election runoff results

Runoff elections are taking place in cities throughout Georgia today, including the Atlanta mayor’s race. Below are the results that have come in so far.

10:03 p.m.: Fulton County has now released results from 39% of precincts. The results show Dickens with 61% of the vote and Moore with 38%. A similar margin holds in DeKalb.

9:59 p.m.: It’s been radio silence from Fulton County for more than two hours. In the DeKalb County portion of the Atlanta mayor’s race, Andre Dickens leads with 65% of the vote to Moore’s 34% of the vote. So far, only Advanced and Absentee ballots have been counted in DeKalb.

9:07 p.m.: In the race for Marietta City Council Ward 5, Kent has 368 votes and incumbent Copeland has 146 votes.

8:44 p.m.: In the race for Tucker City Council District 2, Post 1, Cara Schroeder has 482 votes and Imani Barnes has 400 votes.

8:14 p.m.: Fulton County early results show Andre Dickens with 59% of the vote and Felicia Moore with 40% of the vote. Only 26,627 votes have been counted. Early votes from DeKalb also show Dickens ahead by a larger margin, with 65% of the vote.

8 p.m.: Polls have closed in Atlanta. We now wait for results to begin coming in from both Fulton and DeKalb Counties.

7:54 p.m.: In the Marietta Ward 5 City Council race, the count of absentee ballots shows 143 votes for Kent and 40 votes for Copeland. Copeland is the incumbent in the race.