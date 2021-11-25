Elderly couple goes missing on way to Roswell for Thanksgiving

The Roswell Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing elderly couple.

Vivian Bryson, age 77, and her husband Winford Bryson, age 81, left their home in North Carolina on Wednesday, en route to visit family in Roswell for Thanksgiving. They were expected around 4 p.m. Wednesday at an address in the 200 block of Wexford Overlook Dr. but did not arrive.

According to the Roswell Police Department, Vivian is known to suffer from severe memory loss, and Winford is severely hearing-impaired. Neither are in possession of their cell phones.

Vivian is a white female, 5’7” in height, weighing 175lbs. She has blue eyes, with shoulder length light blonde/gray hair, and wears glasses.

Winford is a white male, 5’5” in height, weighing 190lbs with dark brown hair, and wears glasses as well. They are known to be driving a 2012 Silver Toyota Camry bearing North Carolina Tag PCY9068.





Further investigation has shown their most recent known location to be the area of 1206 US-278 in Cedartown shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone who sees the Brysons should call 911 and provide their exact location. Anyone with information about the case or who has seen the Brysons should contact the Roswell Police Department at (770)640-4100.