unknown 34
890719612 2564022847400067 9051910747407934865 n

ALBANY — Albany police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a homicide on Cameo Lane and are warning the public he may be armed.

Who they’re looking for: Lametrious Sear is wanted as a suspect in a killing in the 800 block of Cameo Lane. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know something: Anyone with information on Sear’s whereabouts can call the lead investigator at (229) 302-0784.

Add The Georgia Sun as a
preferred source on Google
brian hdgmug square
Publisher at   btclark@thegeorgiasun.com  Web

B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.

Trending Now ↻ 5m ago
  1. Albany police seek armed suspect in Cameo Lane killing
  2. Keisha Lance Bottoms' historic victory was over 250 years in the making
  3. Georgia turned upside down by Keisha Lance Bottoms
  4. Georgia man dies days after crash on Lake Acworth Drive
  5. Three Dollar Cafe fails health inspection with score of 60