ALBANY — Albany police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a homicide on Cameo Lane and are warning the public he may be armed.
Who they’re looking for: Lametrious Sear is wanted as a suspect in a killing in the 800 block of Cameo Lane. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you know something: Anyone with information on Sear’s whereabouts can call the lead investigator at (229) 302-0784.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.