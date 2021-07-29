Police search for clues behind killing of 40-year old and her dog at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help to solve the homicide of 40-year-old Katherine (Katie) Janness, who was killed along with her dog Wednesday morning.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Janness’ body was discovered inside Piedmont Park. She was last seen walking her dog in Midtown Atlanta. The victim and her dog were killed inside the park.

Anyone with Information is asked to call APD Homicide with any information you may have at (404) 546-4235 or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Janness’ memory. You can donate here.

“Today I lost the love of my life and my baby boy. It was tragic,” Janness’ wife said in a quote on the GoFundMe page. “She was the most intelligent, kind, humble, and beautiful person I have ever known. I wanted to spend every second with her. He was the sweetest most loyal companion. My heart is so very broken, my world will never be the same. Thank you to everyone who has reached out. It is truly appreciated.”

