Dougherty County reinstates mask mandate

Dougherty County officials announced Thursday that the county will again be requiring masks in all county buildings and facilities.

The move comes as the delta variant of COVID-19 is causing a new coronavirus surge — primarily among the unvaccinated population.

Dougherty County was an early hot spot in for coronavirus last year after several residents caught the virus while attending two large funerals in Albany.

Dougherty County has reported 129 new cases of coronavirus in the last two weeks.

The county’s mask mandate follows similar mask mandates in Savannah and Atlanta.

