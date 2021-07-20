Georgia By The Numbers

This Georgia community is shrinking the fastest in the state

The U.S. population grew by just 0.35% between July 2019 and July 2020, the smallest annual growth rate in well over a century. Driven in part by restrictions on immigration and a declining birth rate, stagnant population growth may have profound and far reaching consequences — including reduced economic growth, stagnanting home values, and fewer workers to support an aging population.

This trend is by no means unique to last year. Over the past decade, cities and towns across the country have reported rapid population decline.

The unincorporated community of Druid Hills has the fastest shrinking population in Georgia, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Currently home to an estimated 8,370 people, Druid Hills’ population declined by 42.7% from 2010 to 2019. Meanwhile, Georgia’s population expanded by 9.9% over the same period.

All data in this story are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. All cities, towns, villages, boroughs, and census designated places with populations of at least 1,000 and where the margin of error for the population was less than 10% were considered. This is the fastest shrinking place in every state.

PlacePop. change, 2010 to 2019State pop. change, 2010 to 2019Total population, 2010Total population, 2019
Alabama: Forestdale-17.5%+3.5%10,8118,924
Alaska: Big Lake-17.6%+6.6%3,2502,678
Arizona: San Carlos-19.4%+12.9%5,5234,451
Arkansas: Brinkley-17.5%+4.4%3,3242,742
California: Willowbrook-35.1%+7.2%35,17422,811
Colorado: Lincoln Park-21.9%+14.8%4,2043,283
Connecticut: Putnam-11.9%+0.8%7,5056,615
Delaware: Glasgow-8.2%+8.6%15,64814,359
Florida: Siesta Key-15.2%+12.9%6,5735,573
Georgia: Druid Hills-42.7%+9.9%14,6038,365
Hawaii: Waimanalo Beach-11.9%+6.6%4,6294,076
Idaho: Mountain Home AFB-16.7%+12.5%3,6133,009
Illinois: Cairo-28.5%+0.2%2,9632,120
Indiana: Dunkirk-17.0%+3.9%2,4372,022
Iowa: Sac City-12.8%+4.1%2,2942,001
Kansas: Oswego-21.4%+3.6%2,1331,676
Kentucky: Fort Knox-27.1%+3.8%11,9338,695
Louisiana: Norco-15.6%+5.3%3,3752,850
Maine: Winslow-37.0%+0.6%7,8234,928
Maryland: Sykesville-11.6%+5.7%4,4543,939
Massachusetts: Oxford-12.2%+5.8%6,3735,595
Michigan: Beecher-23.7%+0.1%11,8429,041
Minnesota: Appleton-35.2%+6.1%2,1781,412
Mississippi: Winona-17.2%+1.4%5,1054,227
Missouri: Spanish Lake-19.8%+3.1%21,80317,485
Montana: Malmstrom AFB-13.3%+7.9%4,8204,179
Nebraska: Franklin-13.5%+6.4%1,1921,031
Nevada: Hawthorne-26.2%+12.9%3,6402,686
New Hampshire: Derry-4.7%+2.6%22,88421,817
New Jersey: Avalon-26.5%+1.8%1,9141,406
New Mexico: Zuni Pueblo-26.5%+3.9%9,5277,001
New York: South Nyack-39.0%+1.8%5,5483,387
North Carolina: James City-14.1%+10.7%6,2365,354
North Dakota: Bottineau-14.4%+14.7%2,4452,094
Ohio: Wheelersburg-14.3%+1.2%7,0996,082
Oklahoma: Watonga-43.9%+7.0%5,1392,881
Oregon: Roseburg North-26.9%+9.8%6,9195,059
Pennsylvania: Bellwood-21.0%+1.4%2,0471,618
Rhode Island: Warwick-3.2%+0.1%83,67680,993
South Carolina: Allendale-17.0%+11.3%3,6263,009
South Dakota: Fort Thompson-13.5%+8.9%1,4281,235
Tennessee: Belle Meade-21.1%+7.6%2,8912,280
Texas: San Elizario-36.1%+16.2%14,2779,126
Utah: Price-2.5%+16.5%8,4738,265
Vermont: St. Johnsbury-12.7%+0.0%6,7225,865
Virginia: Mason Neck-11.5%+7.8%2,2451,986
Washington: Fairchild AFB-19.8%+12.8%4,1593,336
West Virginia: Nitro-15.3%-1.3%7,0835,997
Wisconsin: Nashotah-21.5%+2.7%1,5531,219
Wyoming: Warren AFB-15.0%+6.5%2,8882,456

