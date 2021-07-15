Here’s how Gwinnett County can jumpstart your small business

If you’re a new business owner in financial need or one who needs a jumpstart, the Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center wants to lend a helping hand.

The center is now accepting applications for membership from budding business owners.

“Small businesses are essential to a thriving economy — bringing jobs, stimulating economic growth and driving innovation,” said Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “With more than 26,000 businesses here, the center will help nurture those entrepreneurs by providing guidance that will help their business.”

Sponsored by the Board of Commissioners, the center is an incubator to help the county’s small businesses with coworking and office space, classes, workshops, business coaching and networking connections. The center will also offer tailored support services to local non-member entrepreneurs.

Georgia Gwinnett College will help manage the facility.

“Through our partnership, growth-oriented ventures in Gwinnett County will now have access to the resources that will enable them to be successful,” said Georgia Gwinnett College President Jann L. Joseph. “We know that small-to-medium size businesses drive the economy and this is an important step in supporting those efforts. We are excited to offer the expertise that GGC has in this area and to share that expertise to help grow and support low-to-middle income business owners as they accumulate the knowledge that will help ensure that they are successful.”

There are two membership levels and under the center’s Opportunity Program, business owners who meet certain financial criteria are eligible for a 50 percent discount on dues.

Those interested are asked to carefully review the member handbook, tour the facility and attend an informational webinar about the center before applying.

“We look forward to reviewing member applications from Gwinnett’s entrepreneurs and interviewing the standout candidates,” said Economic Development Manager Mark Farmer. “And later this year when our building is complete, we’re especially eager to start working with our first arrivals.”

More information is available at GwinnettEntrepreneurCenter.com.