19-year-old charged in shooting at Forsyth County Wendy’s

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man in connection to a shooting incident that occurred on July 13 at a Wendy’s in Forsyth County.

Deputies were flagged down at about 10:15 p.m. near Highway 9 and McFarland Parkway by a 19-year-old man from Cumming who had been shot.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting took place at Wendy’s, located at 4860 Atlanta Highway. The investigation revealed the victim met the suspect, 19-year-old Hunter Perry of Cumming, at Wendy’s to purchase marijuana. During the transaction, sheriff’s office officials say Perry produced a firearm and shot the victim then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Deputies were able to apprehend Perry quickly. He was charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He is being held on no bond at the Forsyth County Jail.

The investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is still on-going.

“It is sad to see such a blatant disregard for human life. Forsyth County is no place for this and if you act so stupidly here the Forsyth County Jail will be your next stop.” said Sheriff Ron Freeman. “I’m proud of the rapid and professional response of our deputies who took the shooter into custody within an hour of the shooting.”

Photo: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com