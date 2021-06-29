Expect a rainy day in North Georgia today

The weak remnants of Tropical Storm Danny will continue to move west across northern portions of the state through this afternoon.

Scattered to numerous showers and a few thunderstorms can be expected into this evening. Isolated storms could become strong with locally heavy rain and gusty winds.

Localized flooding will be the primary hazard this afternoon and early evening.

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected across north and central Georgia each day through Monday. Isolated strong thunderstorms will be possible each day with the primary hazards being lightning and locally heavy rainfall.