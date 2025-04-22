Georgia Wakes to Cloudy Earth Day, But Temperatures Will Near 90 Degrees This Week

Clouds blanket Georgia this Earth Day morning with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-60s. The mild start kicks off what will be a partly cloudy day across the state.
🌎 Why It Matters: Earth Day arrives with seasonably warm temperatures that will continue climbing throughout the week, affecting outdoor plans and energy usage for residents across Georgia.
☁️ Today’s Forecast:
- Expect more clouds than sun this morning
- Temperatures will reach the low 80s by afternoon
- Evening remains partly cloudy and mild
🌡️ Looking Ahead:
- Wednesday brings scattered showers with temperatures climbing to mid-80s
- Thursday has the highest chance for isolated storms
- Weekend temperatures could approach 90 degrees
🌦️ The Pattern: Georgia is settling into an early summer weather pattern typically seen in May, according to meteorologists. A stalled front across north Georgia and Alabama continues to influence our weather, bringing both warmth and occasional storm chances.