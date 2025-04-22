Georgia Wakes to Cloudy Earth Day, But Temperatures Will Near 90 Degrees This Week

Share

Clouds blanket Georgia this Earth Day morning with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-60s. The mild start kicks off what will be a partly cloudy day across the state.

🌎 Why It Matters: Earth Day arrives with seasonably warm temperatures that will continue climbing throughout the week, affecting outdoor plans and energy usage for residents across Georgia.

☁️ Today’s Forecast:

Expect more clouds than sun this morning

Temperatures will reach the low 80s by afternoon

Evening remains partly cloudy and mild

🌡️ Looking Ahead:

Wednesday brings scattered showers with temperatures climbing to mid-80s

Thursday has the highest chance for isolated storms

Weekend temperatures could approach 90 degrees

🌦️ The Pattern: Georgia is settling into an early summer weather pattern typically seen in May, according to meteorologists. A stalled front across north Georgia and Alabama continues to influence our weather, bringing both warmth and occasional storm chances.