  1. Home
  2. Statewide

Georgia Wakes to Cloudy Earth Day, But Temperatures Will Near 90 Degrees This Week

April 22, 2025
1 min read
Clouds blanket Georgia this Earth Day morning with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-60s. The mild start kicks off what will be a partly cloudy day across the state.
Illustration

Clouds blanket Georgia this Earth Day morning with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-60s. The mild start kicks off what will be a partly cloudy day across the state.

🌎 Why It Matters: Earth Day arrives with seasonably warm temperatures that will continue climbing throughout the week, affecting outdoor plans and energy usage for residents across Georgia.

☁️ Today’s Forecast:

  • Expect more clouds than sun this morning
  • Temperatures will reach the low 80s by afternoon
  • Evening remains partly cloudy and mild

🌡️ Looking Ahead:

  • Wednesday brings scattered showers with temperatures climbing to mid-80s
  • Thursday has the highest chance for isolated storms
  • Weekend temperatures could approach 90 degrees

🌦️ The Pattern: Georgia is settling into an early summer weather pattern typically seen in May, according to meteorologists. A stalled front across north Georgia and Alabama continues to influence our weather, bringing both warmth and occasional storm chances.


Events Calendar

News That Makes You Smarter. Always Free. Delivered to Your Inbox.Sign Up
Share
Copy Link
×