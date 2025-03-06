Frost Advisory Tonight: Bundle Up as Winter Takes One Last Swing at Georgia

Temperatures will drop into the mid-30s tonight, triggering a frost advisory for several Georgia counties. The advisory runs from 11 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday morning.

🥶 Why It Matters: Frost can damage sensitive plants and crops, so gardeners should take precautions to protect vulnerable vegetation. The sudden cold snap comes as many residents have already begun spring planting.

🌡️ Today’s Weather: Expect a breezy day with temperatures only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s, well below average for this time of year. Wind chills this morning dipped into the low 30s, making it feel more like winter than approaching spring.

🌱 Protect Your Plants:

Cover sensitive outdoor plants with sheets or blankets

Bring potted plants indoors if possible

🔮 Looking Ahead: