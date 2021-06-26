Alpharetta’s Fourth of July fireworks show will be socially distanced

The City of Alpharetta invites you to celebrate America’s Independence with your family under the stars watching a brilliant display of fireworks at dusk at Wills Park. Families are welcome to enjoy the fireworks together but are asked to socially distance and take whatever precautions will make them feel comfortable.



Due to COVID-19 guidelines and precautions this year’s event will not feature any of the additional activities as it has in the past.



Charcoal grills are strictly prohibited. Small propane grills are allowed with permit and will be granted to the first 50 applicants. Email rflynn@alpharetta.ga.us or call 678.297.6123.

The fireworks show will begin at dusk.

All main parking lots at Wills Park will be open until they reach capacity. The pool is open on Saturday so lot may be full early.

Old Milton Parkway will be partially closed near Wills Park once parking lots are full to capacity and will only allow one- way traffic. Detours and Public Safety Officers will be present for assistance.