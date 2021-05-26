Georgia man arrested for carrying gun into courthouse

DECATUR — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man as he attempted to enter the DeKalb County Courthouse in downtown Decatur with a loaded hand gun Wednesday.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrenceville resident Marcus Payton was taken into custody without incident by DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies at the security checkpoint in the lobby of the courthouse when the X-ray monitor revealed a loaded Glock 45 handgun in his backpack.

Payton was arrested and charged with Carrying a Weapon or Long Gun in an Unauthorized Location. He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where is being held without bond.

