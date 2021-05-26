Arrests made in shooting of Lyft passenger in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Gun Assault Team have made two arrests in the May 20 shooting of a Lyft passenger.

According to the Atlanta Police, at about 7 p.m. on May 20, officers were called to I-85 Northbound near Cleveland Avenue regarding a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers met with a Lyft driver who said he had picked up two men and one woman and was taking them to their destination when the man in the back seat shot the man in the front seat.

After the shooting, police say the shooter and the woman fled on foot, running across the highway. A citizen stopped and transported the shooting victim to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Investigators responded to the scene and began their investigation and were able to identify 22-year-old Paris Carter and 24-year-old Raylene McDaniels as suspects in the shooting. On May 23, investigators secured warrants charging Carter with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, hijacking a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and charging McDaniels with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault and hijacking a motor vehicle.

On May 26, investigators were notified that Carter and McDaniels had been apprehended by the United States Marshals Service near Philadelphia.

“We are extremely proud of the work each of our investigators put into this case and we are relieved to have these violent felons behind bars,” Atlanta Police spokesman John Chafee said.

