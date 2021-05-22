Health care in Georgia ranks second worst in the nation

The U.S. health care system faced new levels of scrutiny in the past year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There were shortages of medical masks, ICU beds, as well as nurses. But even before the pandemic, some states were much better equipped to handle both everyday health needs — and the pandemic — than others.

There are many states in which residents are much more likely to lack health care insurance. In many of these states, there are also fewer medical professionals relative to the population, which can hinder access to care, as well as underfunded medical hospitals.

The health care system in Georgia ranks as the second worst in the country.

The uninsured rate in Georgia is the third highest in the nation, with 13.4% of adult residents lacking health insurance. In addition, Georgia ranks among the states with the fewest number of health professionals per capita at 52.1 dentists per 100,000 residents (fifth lowest), 145 mental health providers per 100,000 residents (fifth lowest), and 66 primary care doctors per 100,000 residents (10th lowest).

Lack of insurance and limited access to different health specialists may explain Georgia’s high rate of adults reporting poor or fair health at 18.4% compared to the U.S. average of 16.5%. The preventable hospitalizations rate of 4,835 per 100,000 people and the infant mortality rate of 7.3 per 1,000 are among the highest in the country.

To identify the states with the worst health care systems, 24/7 Wall St. constructed an index comprising six health measures for each state: the share of residents without health insurance, state spending on health care as well as on hospitals per capita, and the number of dentists, doctors, and mental health providers per 100,000 people. Each of these measures was weighted equally in the index. These are the 25 states with the worst health care system

Rank State Uninsured rate Adults in poor or fair health Premium contribution, single coverage State spending on health care per capita 25 Wyoming 12.3% 15.3% $96.25 $513 24 Delaware 6.6% 16.3% $127.92 $480 23 Montana 8.3% 14.1% $93.50 $167 22 Missouri 10.0% 19.5% $109.83 $332 21 Nebraska 8.3% 13.8% $112.58 $151 20 Illinois 7.4% 15.9% $115.17 $97 19 Kentucky 6.4% 21.8% $121.08 $98 18 North Dakota 6.9% 13.6% $98.50 $188 17 South Carolina 10.8% 17.8% $111.58 $247 16 North Carolina 11.3% 18.0% $115.92 $164 15 West Virginia 6.7% 23.6% $113.08 $160 14 Oklahoma 14.3% 20.9% $115.25 $223 13 South Dakota 10.2% 13.4% $120.17 $178 12 Louisiana 8.9% 21.4% $122.08 $101 11 Alabama 9.7% 21.4% $132.75 $117 10 Arkansas 9.1% 23.3% $104.42 $58 9 Florida 13.2% 19.5% $120.17 $225 8 Idaho 10.8% 15.1% $73.08 $104 7 Tennessee 10.1% 21.2% $119.25 $111 6 Indiana 8.7% 18.2% $121.67 $90 5 Nevada 11.4% 19.1% $104.58 $93 4 Mississippi 13.0% 22.1% $109.08 $133 3 Arizona 11.3% 18.6% $126.92 $81 2 Georgia 13.4% 18.4% $108.25 $119 1 Texas 18.4% 18.7% $112.92 $109

