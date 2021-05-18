Road work ahead for Autumn Court in Columbia County

Columbia County, in cooperation with E.R. Snell, wishes to inform the driving public of intermittent, temporary lane closures on Autumn Court.

The temporary lane closure will be on Autumn Court at Lewiston Road. The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, May 20 through Tuesday, May 25.

Expect delays please seek an alternate route if possible. At times, only one lane may be in operation, therefore traffic may be down to one lane with two-way traffic thru these sections. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers on each end of the lane closures that require two-way traffic on one-lane sections and the traffic signal location will be controlled by a deputy.

Whenever you approach a work zone: slow down; allow extra distance between vehicles; watch for advanced warning signs; obey road crew flaggers, and expect the unexpected. If possible, please plan to take an alternate route or allow additional time for commuting during this timeframe.

