21 Tips for The Class of 2021

Congratulations to the Class of 2021! Your last year of school hasn’t been easy, but you managed to get through it. Hats off to you. Treasure this early success.

You are graduating on the tail end of a global pandemic that will shape you in some way. Know that despite the state of today’s world, adults everywhere feel your pain, are on your side, and are rooting for you. Some of you will be immediately entering the adult world and some of you will be attending college. Whatever comes next in your journey, here are 21 pieces of advice to help you navigate the waters you’re about to be thrown into.

Photo by ArturVerkhovetskiy on Deposit Photos

THERE WILL BE GOOD TIMES AHEAD

No one can predict the future, but I can assure you with some amount of certainty that this crisis is not the end of the world. Life is filled with peaks and valleys, and while a global pandemic right as you join the adult world is scary, I promise things will get better. Some of you will get married, some of you will have children, some of you will build amazing careers, and some of you may even change the world. When you do, you will find that where you are today was just a small step in an incredible journey. Enjoy all of life’s highs to the fullest.

Don’t let the good times make you cocky and don’t let the bad times bring you down. You will experience hardship and you will question everything you know. You will learn over time to appreciate life’s valleys just as much as its peaks.

Photo by linux1987 on Deposit Photos

ENJOY THE JOURNEY

First it was, “when I can read” then “when I can drive” or “when I can date.” Next, “When I graduate” or “when I get a job.” After that, “when I get married,” “when I have kids,” “when the kids grow up,” and “when I retire.” There is always going to be a next thing and there will always be a next stage of life that you look forward to, but don’t forget to enjoy the journey. Don’t be so focused on the goal or the destination that you miss the moment, because when all is said and done, life is a collection of moments. Pay attention to them. Each moment becomes a lesson.

Photo by rayp808 on Deposit Photos

CHARACTER IS FORGED IN HARDSHIP

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, you have probably learned some things about yourself that you didn’t know. You may have even found out some things about yourself that you don’t like. You’ve probably learned some things about your friends that you didn’t know before, and chances are you’ve found out some things about them that you didn’t like.

A person’s character is both revealed and shaped by hardship. You will grow from this experience and you will probably grow more from this than from most other experiences in your life. It is moments like these that can determine what type of person you will become. It is also a great time for self-improvement.

Photo by puhhha on Deposit Photos

LAUGH. A LOT.

If you’re going to laugh about it “one of these days,” go ahead and start laughing about it now. It’s a cliche’, but laughter truly is the best medicine. If you can laugh about it, you can overcome it. Humor can ease pain, declaw hostility, and bring sunlight to dark days. During this pandemic, you’ve seen more memes and jokes than at any other time in recent memory. We all laugh to keep from crying and to make ourselves feel better. Learn to laugh even in hard times.

Photo by Corepics on Deposit Photos

FRIENDS WILL COME AND GO

This may shock you, but chances are the people you count among your closest friends today will be a small or even insignificant part of your future. This isn’t going to be your fault or their fault, it’s just part of growing up. You’ll make new friends, you’ll lose touch with those friends, you’ll enter another stage of life and make more new friends. You’ll probably have one or two really close friends that stand the test of time, but most friends will be part of your life for a while and then fade into the shadows of social media.

Enjoy every friendship while it lasts and realize that friends will come and go like waves in the ocean. Each friendship is beautiful and unique and worth the effort, but most of them will be fleeting.

Photo by 72soul on Deposit Photos

TELL OTHER PEOPLE WHAT THEY MEAN TO YOU

If you miss someone, tell them you miss them. If you love someone, tell them you love them. If you count someone as one of your closest friends, make sure they know that. There are literally people dying alone in hospitals right now who will never hear the voice of a family member or friend again. Make sure your loved ones know how you feel about them. In times like this, there isn’t much room for waiting.

Photo by Nicole Berro on Pexels

NEVER STOP LEARNING

Your cap, gown, and diploma mean you have finished school. They do not mean you have finished learning. You will find very shortly that you are far from finished with learning. Life has many more lessons to teach you. You will learn from others, you will learn from circumstance, and you will learn from discovery. Don’t ever think you have it all figured out and become set in your ways. No one still alive is a finished product.

Photo by bubutu on Deposit Photos

BE CAREFUL WITH INFORMATION

Information is the key to learning and growing, but it can also be deceptive and misleading. Don’t ever use it that way. Also, be careful not to be misled. Check your news sources and realize that there are authoritative sources of information and poor sources that spew misinformation to propagate an agenda. Check and double check the veracity of what you hear, read, see or believe. Remember, there is a big difference in “Some guy on TikTok said” and “According to The CDC.”

Photo by defotoberg on Deposit Photos

BE CONFIDENT

Sometimes what you know isn’t as important as how you come across. People will always believe a confident person who lacks wisdom over a wise person who lacks confidence. I know you’re tired of being told to “believe in yourself,” but there is a reason people are telling you this over and over and over again. Confidence is a kingmaker and it can make a huge difference in who you are, who you marry, and who you will ultimately become.

Photo by david_franklin on Deposit Photos

BUT DON’T BE TOO SURE OF YOURSELF

Confidence only works if you are actually able to back it up. Nothing will derail you more than being over-confident and misstepping because of it. Ask other people for their honest opinion of your skills and make sure you know what you are and aren’t capable of. You will not be able to perform like Mozart if you’ve never had a single lesson.

Photo by SIphotography on Deposit Photos

SAY “I DON’T KNOW”

The phrase “I don’t know” can be powerful and profound. It is a mark of maturity to admit you don’t have it all figured out. It is perfectly acceptable not to have an opinion on something, it is fine not to have an answer and it shows that you are an honest person.

Woman with question mark on blackboard

QUESTION AUTHORITY

You’ve spent the last 18 years of your life under someone else’s authority. First, you learned to listen to and obey your parents, then you learned to listen to and obey your teachers. As an adult, you will still be subject to authority and, while it’s true you should show proper respect for those in authority, you need to know that it is important and acceptable to question authority.

The most successful minds in business and government are those who say, “Why do we do this?” or “Is there a better way?” If you want to dance, fly, thrive, or whatever other verb people tell you to do after you graduate, you have to learn to both respect and question authority.

Photo by Skitterphoto on Pexels

KEEP YOUR EYE ON THE “WHY”

Always remember the reason you do something, otherwise you will lose sight of who you want to be. Wealth for the sake of wealth will only make you greedy, and love for the sake of feeling loved will only make you lonely. Wealth for the sake of charity or family, and love for the sake of friendship and giving will take you much farther. When you forget the reason behind what you do, you cease to recognize the person looking back at you in the mirror.

CARE ABOUT OTHER PEOPLE

During the coronavirus pandemic, there were people who said they would rather bury their family members than wear masks. This is not normal behavior. We call that selfishness and it isn’t an admirable trait. Instead of following the example of the people who have been screaming, follow the example of the people who have been helping. Countless nonprofits have given time, resources, and money to support nurses and first-responders. The faith community has helped families who lost someone due to COVID-19, neighbors have checked in on neighbors to make sure their needs were met.

These are the examples you should be following. Fred Rogers said “Look for the helpers.” You also need to strive to be like the helpers. Caring for others will help you more than you know. It is the missing piece to the puzzle of happiness.

Photo by lightsource on Deposit Photos

PUT POLITICS IN ITS PROPER PLACE

You are graduating at a time when the country is polarized both socially and politically. The loudest voices you will hear will often be the most extreme. As easy and tempting as it may be to get pulled too far to the left or right on any issue, realize that the truth and the whole story tend to live somewhere in the middle ground. To the best of your ability, work to change what previous generations have ruined.

We used to not be this polarized. People didn’t always put their political party before their country. We were Americans first and republicans or democrats somewhere under that. Prior to that, politics was a part of American life, but the majority of us weren’t defined by the full party platform of our chosen political parties. There should not be political fights associated with a pandemic. There should not be sides here. Fight for a world where there aren’t.

PICK YOUR BATTLES

You will have hot-button issues and there will be hills that you are willing to die on. If you lack this kind of conviction, you’re probably doing something wrong. But every hill can’t be worth dying on and every issue is not a cause for deep offense. Save anger and argument for when it is truly important. Otherwise, you’ll be like the boy who cried wolf and people won’t take your outrage seriously.

Kind nurse laughing with elderly patient in wheelchair.

TREAT OTHER PEOPLE WITH DIGNITY

When you have trouble understanding someone else or you don’t agree with their choices, always treat others with dignity. Never strip another person of their humanity, even if it is only in your mind. When you do that, you become less human yourself.

Photo by libellule789 on Pixabay

DON’T LET OTHER PEOPLE DEFINE YOU

You may not know who you are yet. You may still be slowly discovering that. But, no matter what, don’t let other people define who you are or who you will become. Don’t let other people’s opinions of you affect how you feel about yourself or how you value yourself. This is your life, after all. It would be a shame to live it to someone else’s specifications.

Photo by mavoimages on Deposit Photos

DO THE THING YOU WANT TO DO

If you have an idea, see it through. If you have a dream follow it. If there is any part of you that is entrepreneurial and thinks you could start a business or a nonprofit or create something that hasn’t been made yet, spend your time on that.

You can spend your life working to make money for someone else or you can spend your life doing what you love and working for yourself. Don’t be afraid to lead. Remember to be patient though. Most entrepreneurs are in their 40s when they start their new ventures. You have plenty of time to achieve your dreams.

Single hand of drowning man in sea asking for help

DON’T BE AFRAID TO ASK FOR HELP

You grew up in the middle of a pandemic. The last time anyone could say that was 100 years ago. You also may have had traumatic things happen in your life. Some you are fully aware of and some will rear their heads later in life when you can’t sleep. Don’t be afraid to seek help if and when you need it. There is no shame in trying to better yourself and trying to overcome the things that have wounded you.

MISTAKES ARE HOW YOU LEARN

It’s easy to be afraid of failure, but the sooner you learn to embrace it and learn from it, the better off you’ll be. You will learn more lessons from a single mistake than from a dozen triumphs. Your mistakes sharpen your skills and shape your character. They are a necessary part of the person you become and in the long run, you will be thankful for the opportunity to fail.