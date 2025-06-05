Savannah leaders are asking everyone to wear orange this Friday in a bold show of unity against gun violence. The city is joining a national movement on June 6 to remember lives lost and to spotlight the growing demand for change

🧵 What We Know: National Gun Violence Awareness Day falls on the first Friday in June. This year marks the 11th time communities across the country will take part in the Wear Orange campaign. It began in memory of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, a Chicago teen killed just days after performing at President Barack Obama’s second inauguration. Orange was her favorite color, and it’s since become a national symbol of the fight to end gun violence.

Mayor Van R. Johnson II is urging residents to take part, saying the crisis has stolen futures and fractured communities. “Every bullet shatters more than glass or walls,” he said. “It shatters families, communities, and futures.”

Savannah has pledged to support efforts that promote responsible gun ownership and reduce harm. City leaders continue working with state and national partners on public safety programs and policy.

📸 How to Show Support: Residents can wear orange and post photos on social media with the hashtag #WearOrangeSavannah.

📍 Why It Matters: Gun violence cuts across all zip codes, races, and income levels. For Savannah residents, this is a public stand against that loss. Wearing orange sends a message that safety matters — in schools, churches, and neighborhoods.

🌍 In Context: More than 40,000 people die from gun violence every year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Georgia ranks among the top states for gun-related deaths.

🔜 What’s Next: The city’s broader plan includes education campaigns, partnerships with grassroots groups, and support for legislation aimed at prevention. Friday is part of that wider push.

