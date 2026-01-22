Listen to this post

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for metro Atlanta and parts of central and east Georgia, warning of significant ice accumulation and hazardous travel conditions from Saturday through Monday.

What’s Happening: Two separate winter storm watches cover more than 30 Georgia counties. The metro Atlanta watch begins Saturday afternoon and runs through Monday morning. A second watch covering areas near Augusta and the South Carolina border starts Saturday morning and extends through Monday afternoon.

What’s Important: The National Weather Service forecasts ice accumulation of around four-tenths of an inch in metro Atlanta and surrounding counties. Mixed precipitation including sleet and ice is expected in areas near Augusta and along the Georgia-South Carolina border.

How This Affects Real People: Roads, bridges, and overpasses will likely become slick and hazardous. The National Weather Service warns travel could be nearly impossible and advises people to consider delaying all travel. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact Monday morning commutes.

The Path Forward: The weather service is monitoring the system for updates. If the forecast holds, widespread power outages could last for extended periods due to ice-damaged power lines and trees. Anyone who must travel is advised to drive with extreme caution and carry a winter storm kit including tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets, extra clothing, water, and a first aid kit.

Metro Atlanta Watch Area: Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, and Jefferson counties.

East Georgia Watch Area: McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond.

ON SNOWPOCALYPSE: “Like most metro Atlanta residents at the time, I dismissed the warnings and scoffed at the meteorologists who cried “snow” at the drop of a thermometer. After all, in Atlanta, snow forecasts are as reliable as Hollywood marriages. The reflexive grocery stampedes for bread, milk, and eggs seemed like a seasonal ritual more for omelet enthusiasts than survivalists.”