The National Weather Service is calling for dry, warm weather across Georgia this weekend, following a stretch of rain.

What’s Happening: Saturday morning will bring patchy fog and low clouds, but skies will clear to mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs Saturday will range from 68 to 73 degrees, with morning lows between 45 and 49.

What’s Important: Sunday will be fully sunny, with afternoon highs reaching 72 to 77 degrees and morning lows between 43 and 48 degrees.

The Path Forward: The National Weather Service Atlanta issued this forecast at 1:44 PM Friday.