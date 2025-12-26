Warm temperatures across Georgia are coming to an end as a cold front moves through the state before the new year.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service Peachtree City Georgia says temperatures will swing back to near normal as the state approaches the new year. The cold front will bring rain accumulations of generally less than 0.25 inches through Monday.

What’s Important: Georgia will see highs in the upper 30s to low 50s Tuesday onward, according to the National Weather Service. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s across the area. Showers are possible Monday, with accumulations limited.

How This Affects Real People: Georgians who have enjoyed the warm weather will need to prepare for cooler temperatures and possible rain as they ring in the new year.

The Timeline: The temperature change will happen as the state approaches the new year. The 6-10 day temperature outlook is valid from December 31, 2025 through January 4, 2026, and was issued December 25, 2025.

“In Atlanta, we don’t prepare for snow. We panic professionally.”