What’s Happening: The City of Warner Robins rescheduled its annual Christmas Parade to Saturday, December 13. Officials are still working out the details and will share those plans soon.

What’s Important: Families planning to attend the parade this Saturday will need to wait another week to see Santa, floats, and marching bands make their way through Warner Robins.

Catch Up Quick: The parade was originally scheduled for this Saturday, December 7. The city also canceled Wednesday’s Winter Bazaar at Perkins Park due to expected bad weather.