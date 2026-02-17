Listen to this post

Warm air is moving into Georgia from the south through Friday, bringing higher temperatures and more clouds, according to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg.

What’s Happening: Moisture is increasing as the warm air moves in. Temperatures will rise and clouds will build through the week.

What’s Important: Rain is expected to arrive Thursday or Friday.

The Timeline: The warming trend begins today and continues through Friday. Clouds will increase gradually through the week before rain arrives Thursday or Friday.