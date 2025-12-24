Most of Georgia will experience very warm and dry conditions on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service Peachtree City Georgia says most of Georgia will have a very warm and dry Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Far north Georgia could see occasional light showers or drizzle both days.

What’s Important: Christmas Eve will bring highs of 68 to 78 degrees and lows of 48 to 58 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Christmas Day will be similar with highs of 70 to 78 degrees and lows of 50 to 58 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

How This Affects Real People: People planning outdoor Christmas activities across most of Georgia can expect warm, dry conditions. Those in far north Georgia should prepare for possible light rain.

“In Atlanta, we don’t prepare for snow. We panic professionally.”