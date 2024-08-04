Tropical Storm Debby Forces Savannah to Shut Down Government Offices Tuesday

Savannah prepares for the arrival of Tropical Storm Debby by announcing the closure of all government offices on Tuesday, August 6th. While essential emergency functions remain operational, non-emergency services will halt as the city braces for the storm’s impact.

Why It Matters

Tropical Storm Debby is expected to bring historic rainfall and flooding, prompting precautionary measures to protect residents and infrastructure. This storm has the potential to disrupt daily life significantly and could lead to dangerous conditions across the region.

Key Details

Office Closures: All non-emergency city government offices in Savannah will close on Tuesday, August 6th. These closures include:

City Hall, Civic Center, Community Centers, Cultural Arts Center, Floyd Adams City Services Complex, Savannah Municipal Services Annex, and the Savannah Entrepreneurial Center.

The Dean Forest Landfill and Bacon Park Convenience Center.

Recorder’s Court and non-emergency public safety offices, including police records.

Service Disruptions: In-person payments for utility, tax, license, and other fees at the Coastal Georgia Center will be unavailable.

Street cleaning night services will be suspended.

Sanitation routes will operate on a modified schedule beginning Wednesday.

In-person services with the Office of Special Events, Film, and Tourism will be suspended.

Emergency Declaration: Savannah declared a state of local emergency on Sunday, August 4th. This declaration authorizes the City Manager to implement emergency management plans and secure resources necessary to respond to the storm’s impacts.

Weather Warnings: Chatham County is currently under a Tropical Storm Watch, Storm Surge Watch, and Flood Watch. Predictions include:

Chatham County is currently under a Tropical Storm Watch, Storm Surge Watch, and Flood Watch. Predictions include: Potential for historic rainfall.

Coastal flooding with 2-4 feet of storm surge.

Rip currents and severe flash flooding.

Tropical storm-force winds.

Public Advisory: Residents in low-lying areas are advised to remain alert for potential flooding. Savannah’s residents and businesses are encouraged to review their emergency plans and kits in preparation for the storm.

Data Point

The city estimates that 2 to 4 feet of storm surge could occur, posing significant flooding risks, especially in low-lying coastal areas.

What’s Next

A decision regarding the reopening of city offices on Wednesday will depend on the extent of the storm’s impact. The city will continue to provide updates on storm conditions and service disruptions through its various communication channels.

Call to Action

Residents should stay informed by checking updates on the city’s official website and social media channels. For emergency information, residents can call 311 or submit service requests online. To stay updated on road closures due to flooding, visit savannahga.gov/floodalert.

