The Satilla River at Atkinson is expected to hit flood stage Wednesday evening, putting roads and campground areas in Brantley County under water.

What’s happening: The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Satilla River at Atkinson in Brantley County. The river is forecast to climb to 13.0 feet by Wednesday evening. That is flood stage. The warning has no set end date.

Current conditions: As of 8:45 p.m. Sunday, the river sat at 8.5 feet, about 4.5 feet below flood stage.

What this means for you: Once the river hits 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing, and secondary roads near the KOA campgrounds will start to flood. If it climbs to 14.0 feet, River Rock Road will have water across it. The forecast calls for possible additional rises beyond 13.0 feet.

The path forward: The warning stays in effect until further notice. Current river levels are posted at water.weather.gov.