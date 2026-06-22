The Satilla River at Atkinson is expected to hit flood stage Wednesday evening, putting roads and campground areas in Brantley County under water.
What’s happening: The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Satilla River at Atkinson in Brantley County. The river is forecast to climb to 13.0 feet by Wednesday evening. That is flood stage. The warning has no set end date.
Current conditions: As of 8:45 p.m. Sunday, the river sat at 8.5 feet, about 4.5 feet below flood stage.
What this means for you: Once the river hits 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing, and secondary roads near the KOA campgrounds will start to flood. If it climbs to 14.0 feet, River Rock Road will have water across it. The forecast calls for possible additional rises beyond 13.0 feet.
The path forward: The warning stays in effect until further notice. Current river levels are posted at water.weather.gov.
I wonder which Biblical plague I’ll be experiencing next week. Knowing Georgia’s weather, I’m betting on hail.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
- PUMP BREAK: Georgia gas hits $3.65 as holiday travel surges
- Gainesville Mexican restaurant flunks health inspection with filthy ice machine and raw meat problems
- 16-Year-Old shot and killed on Mt. Zion Road in Clayton County
- Severe storms, possible tornado and flooding threat for North Georgia today
- Satilla River flood warning issued for Brantley County starting Wednesday