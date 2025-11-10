The Sandy Springs mayoral race is moving to a runoff election after none of the four candidates secured more than 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s election.

Incumbent Mayor Rusty Paul finished in first place with about 43% of the vote. He will face Dontaye Carter, who came in second with roughly 21%. Councilmember Andy Bauman and former councilmember Jody Reichel trailed behind and were eliminated.

Paul acknowledged the cost and challenge of a runoff but expressed confidence heading into the next round. Carter said the results show a desire for new leadership and highlighted concerns about housing affordability, declining school enrollment, and ensuring the city grows more equitably.

A key factor in the runoff will be whether supporters of Bauman and Reichel shift toward Paul or Carter. Turnout is also expected to be lower, making voter mobilization crucial for both campaigns.

The runoff election is scheduled for December 2, when voters will decide whether to continue with Paul’s leadership or move toward Carter’s new agenda.