Beach Conditions: Yellow flags are flying for moderate water conditions and the chance of rip currents. Purple flags mean jellyfish are present.

Lightning Rules: Lifeguards will order swimmers out of the water when lightning is detected within 12 miles. They will stay off the beach until 30 minutes after the last strike within that area.

Jellyfish Stings: Lifeguard towers have a vinegar and water spray for anyone who gets stung.

Before You Go: Current water conditions, warning flags and lifeguard staffing are available at Safe Beach Day.