Dangerous rip currents are hitting Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida beaches and will remain a threat through late tonight, the National Weather Service says.

What’s Happening: The warning covers coastal Glynn and Camden counties in Georgia. Rip currents are fast, narrow channels of water that pull swimmers away from shore and into deeper water.

What’s Important: The National Weather Service says rip currents “can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.”

How This Affects Real People: Anyone swimming at affected beaches today should stay near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, officials say to relax and float, do not swim against the current, and swim parallel to the shoreline if possible. If you cannot get free, face the shore and call or wave for help.

The Path Forward: The warning runs through late tonight.