Rain Washes Across Georgia, Bringing Pollen Relief

Georgians face cloudy skies and cooler temperatures today as scattered showers move through the state.
🌧️ Why It Matters: The rainfall offers temporary relief for allergy sufferers, who found their allergies ramping up the last two days.
🌡️ What’s Happening:
- Temperatures cool significantly to the 50s across Georgia, meteorologists say
- Light scattered showers continue throughout Sunday with isolated thunderstorms possible
⛈️ Looking Ahead:
- Monday brings continued rainfall and isolated storms to most communities
- Weather experts predict sunshine will return Tuesday alongside warming temperatures
🤧 For Allergy Sufferers: Pollen counts remain suppressed through Monday thanks to wet conditions.