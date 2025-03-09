Rain Washes Across Georgia, Bringing Pollen Relief

Georgians face cloudy skies and cooler temperatures today as scattered showers move through the state.

🌧️ Why It Matters: The rainfall offers temporary relief for allergy sufferers, who found their allergies ramping up the last two days.

🌡️ What’s Happening:

Temperatures cool significantly to the 50s across Georgia, meteorologists say

Light scattered showers continue throughout Sunday with isolated thunderstorms possible

⛈️ Looking Ahead:

Monday brings continued rainfall and isolated storms to most communities

Weather experts predict sunshine will return Tuesday alongside warming temperatures

🤧 For Allergy Sufferers: Pollen counts remain suppressed through Monday thanks to wet conditions.