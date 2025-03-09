  1. Home
Rain Washes Across Georgia, Bringing Pollen Relief

March 9, 2025
Photo by Erik Witsoe on Unsplash

Georgians face cloudy skies and cooler temperatures today as scattered showers move through the state.

🌧️ Why It Matters: The rainfall offers temporary relief for allergy sufferers, who found their allergies ramping up the last two days.

🌡️ What’s Happening:

  • Temperatures cool significantly to the 50s across Georgia, meteorologists say
  • Light scattered showers continue throughout Sunday with isolated thunderstorms possible

⛈️ Looking Ahead:

  • Monday brings continued rainfall and isolated storms to most communities
  • Weather experts predict sunshine will return Tuesday alongside warming temperatures

🤧 For Allergy Sufferers: Pollen counts remain suppressed through Monday thanks to wet conditions.


