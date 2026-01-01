Rain will move into Georgia starting Friday afternoon and lasting through Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.

What’s Happening: Light showers may begin Friday afternoon, but most rain will fall Friday night through Saturday afternoon. Forecasters expect 0.5 to one inch of rain across the region, with 1.5 to two inches possible north of I-20.

What’s Important: Some storms Saturday could bring gusty winds and small hail to central Georgia. The weather service says widespread severe weather is not expected.

About Those Rainfall Totals: Rainfall amounts will vary by location, with northern areas expected to see the highest totals.