Cold air is heading for Georgia this weekend, and it could stick around longer than first thought.

What’s Happening: An Arctic high pressure system will push freezing temperatures into Georgia starting Friday evening. Morning lows could drop into the teens and 20s across North and Central Georgia from Saturday through Monday.

What’s Important: This will be the coldest stretch of weather Georgia has seen this season. High temperatures on Saturday may only reach the 30s and 40s across most of the state. Sunday will be only slightly warmer.

The Timeline: Cold air arrives Friday evening and will remain through the weekend. The coldest mornings will be Saturday, Sunday, and possibly Monday with temperatures in the teens and 20s. The extended forecast shows below-normal temperatures continuing through December 17.

Between the Lines: Weather forecasters say the uncertainty lies in how far south the Arctic air will push. The stronger the high pressure system, the colder Georgia will get. North and Central Georgia will feel the most impact.

What You Should Do: Prepare now for multiple days of freezing weather. Protect your pipes, bring pets inside, cover plants, and check on elderly neighbors.