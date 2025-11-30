The National Weather Service is warning drivers in Georgia’s mountains to watch for icy conditions late tonight and early Sunday morning.

What’s Happening: Light freezing rain is possible in the higher elevations of far north and northeast Georgia starting late Saturday night. A light wintry mix may continue into early Sunday morning.

What’s Important: Ice buildup is expected to stay light, but even small amounts can create slick spots on mountain roads that could make driving dangerous.

Between the Lines: The warning covers counties in the northeast mountains where temperatures will drop low enough for rain to freeze on contact with roads and other surfaces.

Catch Up Quick: After the wintry weather clears Sunday, rounds of rain and possibly isolated thunderstorms are expected through Tuesday and again Friday.

The Sources: National Weather Service.