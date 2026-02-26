Listen to this post

Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread across north and central Georgia Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service in Atlanta forecasts rainfall amounts between 0.5 and 1.5 inches across most of the region. Areas south of Interstate 20 are expected to receive the highest totals, with some locations potentially getting up to 1.75 inches.

What’s Important: Rain chances peak Thursday afternoon and evening, with a 90% chance of precipitation around noon Thursday in the Atlanta metro area. Showers may continue in middle and central Georgia on Friday.

The Timeline: Rain chances start low early Thursday morning at 5%, climb to 90% by noon Thursday, and stay at 60% through early Friday morning. By Friday afternoon and evening, chances drop to 20%, then fall to 10% by early Saturday morning.

By the Numbers: Expected rainfall totals vary by location. Rome and Dalton are forecast to receive 0.1 to 1 inch. Atlanta, Carrollton, and Griffin expect 0.25 to 1.5 inches. LaGrange, Thomaston, Columbus, Macon, and Americus could see 0.5 to 1.75 inches. Dublin and Vidalia may receive 0.75 to 1.75 inches.