Grady County Schools Closed Monday Due to Tropical Storm Debby

Grady County schools and system offices will be closed on Monday, August 5th, as a precautionary measure against Tropical Storm Debby. All after-school activities are also canceled.

🏫 What’s Happening: The closure affects all Grady County schools, with all after-school activities canceled as well.

Local authorities are closely monitoring weather conditions and will make decisions about Tuesday’s school operations later.

Parents will be updated about school closings through phone, text, email, and social media.

📞 Between the Lines: Communication and safety remain priorities as the storm approaches.

Residents should monitor local weather updates and school notifications for the latest information.

School officials are working with local authorities to ensure that all necessary precautions are taken.

📡 The Big Picture: As Georgia braces for Tropical Storm Debby, the focus is on community safety and preparedness. Governor Kemp has declared a state of emergency.

Residents are advised to stay safe, remain informed, and heed any local advisories as the storm progresses.