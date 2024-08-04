Grady County Schools Closed Monday Due to Tropical Storm Debby

Grady County schools and system offices will be closed on Monday, August 5th, as a precautionary measure against Tropical Storm Debby. All after-school activities are also canceled.
🏫 What’s Happening: The closure affects all Grady County schools, with all after-school activities canceled as well.
- Local authorities are closely monitoring weather conditions and will make decisions about Tuesday’s school operations later.
- Parents will be updated about school closings through phone, text, email, and social media.
📞 Between the Lines: Communication and safety remain priorities as the storm approaches.
- Residents should monitor local weather updates and school notifications for the latest information.
- School officials are working with local authorities to ensure that all necessary precautions are taken.
📡 The Big Picture: As Georgia braces for Tropical Storm Debby, the focus is on community safety and preparedness. Governor Kemp has declared a state of emergency.
Residents are advised to stay safe, remain informed, and heed any local advisories as the storm progresses.