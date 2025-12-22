If you are making holiday plans, the weather across Georgia looks mild and mostly dry through Christmas, according to the National Weather Service.
What’s Happening: Forecasters say warmer temperatures will settle in for the holiday week, with mild nights and comfortable daytime highs.
- Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs between 53 and 65 degrees and lows from 33 to 48.
- Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs ranging from 60 to 73 and lows between 38 and 47.
What’s Important: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day both look warm and bright.
- Christmas Eve highs are forecast between 67 and 77 degrees, with overnight lows from 45 to 52.
- Christmas Day highs are expected to reach 70 to 77 degrees, with lows from 47 to 55.
How This Affects Real People: The warm temperatures and lack of widespread rain could make driving, shopping, and outdoor gatherings more comfortable during the holiday.
Additional Details: A slight 20 percent chance of light rain is possible in parts of north Georgia on Tuesday.