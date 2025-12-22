If you are making holiday plans, the weather across Georgia looks mild and mostly dry through Christmas, according to the National Weather Service.

What’s Happening: Forecasters say warmer temperatures will settle in for the holiday week, with mild nights and comfortable daytime highs.

Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs between 53 and 65 degrees and lows from 33 to 48.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs ranging from 60 to 73 and lows between 38 and 47.

What’s Important: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day both look warm and bright.

Christmas Eve highs are forecast between 67 and 77 degrees, with overnight lows from 45 to 52.

Christmas Day highs are expected to reach 70 to 77 degrees, with lows from 47 to 55.

How This Affects Real People: The warm temperatures and lack of widespread rain could make driving, shopping, and outdoor gatherings more comfortable during the holiday.

Additional Details: A slight 20 percent chance of light rain is possible in parts of north Georgia on Tuesday.