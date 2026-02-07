Listen to this post

Temperatures around Atlanta will climb fast through the first half of next week before rain moves in, according to the National Weather Service.

What’s happening: Sunday will be partly cloudy. Highs will reach 54 to 59 degrees, and lows will drop to 26 to 31 degrees. Monday brings morning clouds with highs of 61 to 67 and lows of 34 to 39. Tuesday starts partly cloudy and turns cloudy, with highs of 68 to 73 and lows of 40 to 45.

What’s important: The National Weather Service said the early part of the workweek will warm up fast, with temperatures reaching the 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances return around Wednesday and stick around through the following weekend.

