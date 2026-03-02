Listen to this post

Georgia is in for a warm week, with temperatures running well above normal before rain and thunderstorm chances move in by the weekend.

What’s Happening: Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s across much of the state by midweek. A storm system is expected to bring rain and thunderstorms to the region by Saturday and Sunday.

What’s Important: The strongest storm chances are in western Georgia. The National Weather Service office in Birmingham is forecasting a 60–70% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night through Sunday night for areas near the Alabama border.

How This Affects Real People: Weekend outdoor plans could be disrupted, especially in north and west Georgia where storm chances are highest.

By the Numbers:

Atlanta area: High near 71 today, rising to near 82 by Thursday, with a 40% storm chance Saturday and 60% rain chance Sunday

North Georgia mountains: High near 53 today, reaching 79 by Saturday, with 40% storm chances Saturday night

South Georgia: Highs near 79–83 all week, with only 20–30% rain chances through the weekend

Coastal Georgia: Mild and mostly dry through Saturday, with 30–40% rain chances Sunday

The Path Forward: Rain chances build gradually from Thursday onward, with the most active weather expected Saturday night and Sunday across north and west Georgia.